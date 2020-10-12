Services for Earl Lee Smith, 81, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at New Beginnings Baptist Church, Bucyrus.

He will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Ozark Cemetery.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments