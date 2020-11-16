Services for Dr. Donald Leroy Womack, 74, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

A public viewing is 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18,  at the funeral home. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of Care. 

