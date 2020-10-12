Graveside services for Dovie Lurea Garrett, 93, of Wichita, Kan., are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Emery Cemetery, Bucyrus.

She will lie in state from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Send an online condolence. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments