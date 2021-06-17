Services for Doris Lea Shelley, 90, of Licking, are 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Roby Assembly of God.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Allen Cemetery.

