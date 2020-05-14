Services for Doris Mason, 86, of Wylie, Texas, are 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston.

Visitation is 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, at Evans Funeral Home. 

Send an online condolence at evansfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Houston Senior Center. 

