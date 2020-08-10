Graveside services for Dora Bee Stalder, 85, of Houston, are 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Hickory Ridge Cemetery, Bucyrus.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

