Graveside services for Donald Ray Barton Sr., 82, of Raymondville, are 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

He will lie in state from 9 a.m. until noon on Monday, May 11. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis or St. Louis Children's Hospital. 

