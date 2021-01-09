Services for Donald Morgan, 70, of Bucyrus, are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Life Church, Houston.

Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Gideons or Ellis Prairie Cemetery.

