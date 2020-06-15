Donald Leroy Roland Sr., 70, of Hartshorn, passed away June 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Born in California, he was a truck driver.
He is survived by his wife, Esther; two sons, Curtis Donald Roland, Parma, Idaho., and Donnie Roland Jr., Mountain View, Mo.; two daughters, Christy Sanders, Van Buren, Mo., and Stacy Johnston, Idaho Halls, Idaho; a half-brother, Dennis Denton, Summersville; four sisters, Debbie Ipock, Kathy Walker and Pamela Clemons, all of Eminence, and Tena Pullium, Van Buren, Mo.; 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
The family is planning a memorial service.
Send an online condolence at evansfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
