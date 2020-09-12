Graveside services for Donald Ray Hansford, 74, of Success, are 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, Roby.

No visitation is planned. 

Send an online condolence. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Roby Citizens Center, P.O. Box 253, Roby, Mo., 65557.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments