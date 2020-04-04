Private family graveside services for Donald Robert Rust, 68, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Union Cemetery.

He will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Union Cemetery.

