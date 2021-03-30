Services for Frankie DeWayne Cooper, 44, of Willow Springs, are 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to DeWayne Cooper Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home. 

