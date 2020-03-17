Services for Dewaine Dunigan, 79, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Licking Assembly of God Church or Houston Senior Center. 

