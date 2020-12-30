Graveside services for Delma Frances Preissle, 84, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston.

She will lie in state from 8 a.m. until noon, Monday, Jan. 4, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of Care.

