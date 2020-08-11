Services Debra Kimrey Turner, 59, of Roby, are 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Roby Baptist Church. 

She passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Roby.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time. 

Burial is at Long Hollow Cemetery. 

Send an online condolence at evansfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Debra Turner Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments