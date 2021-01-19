Services for Debra Ann Clover, 64, of Billings, are 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time.

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Friendship Cemetery.

