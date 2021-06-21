Services for Roy Dean York, 79, of House Springs, will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time.

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Boone Creek Cemetery. 

