Services for Danny William Underwood, 64, of Success, are 11 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Palace Church, Plato.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time at Palace Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Palace Cemetery.

