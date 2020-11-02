Graveside services for Danny Lee Sutton, 66, of Houston, are 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Ellis Prairie Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Danny Sutton Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand Ave., Houston, Mo. 65483

