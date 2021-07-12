Services for Danny Lee Carter, 73, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, First Free Will Baptist Church, Houston.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time.

Send an online condolence. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Houston Senior Center.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments