Funeral services for Dale Jordan Jr., 58, of Solo, are noon Saturday, Aug. 15, at Bradford Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time. Internet will be in Antioch Cemetery, Hartshorn. 

