Private graveside services for Cynthia Lorene Borden, 58, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at Dykes Cemetery west of Bucyrus.

She will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, April 10, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Dykes Cemetery.

