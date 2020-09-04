Graveside services for Clara Lorena Decker, 86, of Solo, are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Ozark Cemetery,  Houston.

There is no visitation.

Send an online condolence.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Ozark Cemetery.

