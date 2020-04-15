Private gravesite services for Christopher "Chris" Thomas Purvis, 59, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at Wolford Cemetery, Houston. 

He will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

