Graveside services for Cherie Jo Dixon, 66, of Houston, are 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Big Creek Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of Care. 

