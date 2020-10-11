Graveside services for Charles Shriver, 75, are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in the Nagle Cemetery. 

Visitation is 11 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

The family requests that masks be worn by all who attend. 

Send an online condolence. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Nagle Cemetery.

