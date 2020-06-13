Services for Carollene Coats, 73, of Houston, are 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Evans Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Union Cemetery.

