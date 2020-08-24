Services for Walter "Bud" Herbert Jungbluth, 73, of Hartshorn, are 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time.

A graveside service will occur 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Jackson Township Road Fund or Raymondville Volunteer Fire Department. 

