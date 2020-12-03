Graveside services for Bonnie Jean Price, 76, of Licking, are 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Boone Creek Cemetery, south of Licking.

There is no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to a charity of the donor's choice. 

