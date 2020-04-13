Private graveside services for Bonnie Louise Eckert, 80, of Cabool, are 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston.

She will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Houston Senior Center.

