Services for Billy Dean Walker, 92, of Licking, are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Ellis Prairie Cemetery. 

