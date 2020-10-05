Funeral services for Billy Cook, 90, of Hartshorn, are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Valley Center Baptist Church at Hartshorn. 

Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville. 

