Graveside services for William "Bill" Howard Agee, 96, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Allen Cemetery, Houston.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Allen Cemetery.

