A private family gravesite service is 11 a.m. March 26, 2020,  at Ellis Prairie Cemetery for Bettye Jane Hayes, 94, of Houston. 

She will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Ellis Prairie Cemetery or Ellis Prairie Baptist Church. 

