Graveside services for Betty Jean Wyatt, 84, of Mountain Grove, are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

