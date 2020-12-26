Services for Betty Jane Rice, 91, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. 

Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time. 

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Number One Cemetery for care and upkeep of the cemetery.

