Services for Amie Michelle (Jackson) Givens, 45, of Salem, are 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time.

Send an online condolence at wilsonmortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in memory of Amie Givens.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments