Services for infant Adaline Katherina Plyushschev of Willow Springs are 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Life Church, 1010 Indian Creek Drive, Houston. 

No visitation is planned.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Adaline Plyushchev Memorial Fund. 

