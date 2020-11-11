Carol May Fisher, age 94, of Clarksville, Tenn., passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Spring Meadows Healthcare Center.
Funeral services will be held at a later date in Houston, Mo.
Local arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tenn.
Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
