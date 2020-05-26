Mylin Grace Brawley was born Feb. 14, 2020, to Dustin Smith and Whitney Maggard of Wasola. Wt. 6 lbs. 9 ozs. Grandparents are Walter Daniel, Joyce Daniel and John Brawley, all of Cabool; and Rita Kelley of Hartville.

