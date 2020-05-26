Mason Jericho Cooper was born May 4, 2020, to Adam and Shannon Cooper of Summersville. Wt. 7 lbs. 8 ozs. Grandparents are Kenneth Lilly of Mountain View; Marlene Hawkins of Mountain View; and Jeff and Sandy Cooper of Summersville.

