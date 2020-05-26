Finley Gracelyn Smith was born Jan. 28, 2020, to Dustin Smith and Whitney Maggard of Wasola. Wt. 7 lbs. Grandparents are J.R. and Denise Mears of Mountain Grove; and Duane and Loreta Smith of Hartshorn.

