Eric Henley Luerssen was born May 6, 2020, to Ryan and Vernieca Luerssen of Willow Springs. Wt. 8 lbs. 1 oz. Grandparents are Robert and Mary Kellum of West Plains and Mike and Sandy Luerssen of Cabool.

