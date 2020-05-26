Ava Dawn Counts was born Jan. 28, 2020, to Austin Counts and Justice Perkin. Wt. 5 lbs. 2 ozs. Grandparents are Talona Lovett of Summersville and Shawn Counts of Eminence.

