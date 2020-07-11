An Indiana man faces charges after his arrest Saturday in Texas County.

Timothy J. Miller, 24, of Middlebury, Ind., was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and was wanted on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant forPatrol  possession of marijuana. 

He was taken to the Texas County Jail. 

