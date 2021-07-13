A Yukon woman escaped serious injury Tuesday when her eastbound vehicle crossed the center of Highway 32 west of Salem and struck a westbound Peterbilt, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Sunny D. Shelton was the driver of the 2010 Buick Enclave that had extensive damage. She refused treatment at the scene. The other driver, Stace A. Pryor, 47, of Salem, was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts. 

