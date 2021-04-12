SUCCESSFUL HUNTER

Andy Durham of Bucyrus killed a 24-pound gobbler Sunday with a 10.25-inch beard on the family farm in his last youth hunt Sunday. 

 Submitted photo

Texas County finished second in Missouri in the weekend spring turkey season, the Missouri Department of Conservation said. Young hunters killed 71 birds.

Miller took first with 73. Callaway was third with 68.

The breakdown in Texas County was: 62 adult birds and nine juveniles.

Send your youth pictures to: news@houstonherald.com.

