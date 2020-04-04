Youth hunters had bagged 20 birds Saturday in Texas County, according to a tally early that evening from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The breakdown was: adult gobblers, 11; and juvenile gobblers, nine. 

Top counties in the state were: Bollinger and St. Genevieve (both 31); Franklin, 30; and Osage, 29. 

The season continues Sunday.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments