Youth hunters had bagged 20 birds Saturday in Texas County, according to a tally early that evening from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The breakdown was: adult gobblers, 11; and juvenile gobblers, nine.
Top counties in the state were: Bollinger and St. Genevieve (both 31); Franklin, 30; and Osage, 29.
The season continues Sunday.
