The late portion youth deer season concluded Sunday after two days across the state.

In Texas County, young hunters killed 48.

Leaders in the state were Osage (90), Pike (87) and Franklin (72).

The break-down in Texas County was: Bucks (14), button bucks (7) and does (27).

Send photographs to news@houstonherald.com

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments