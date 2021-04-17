Write-in votes determined positions on some boards in the April 6 election.
That’s because no one filed for the offices.
Here’s a rundown of that balloting:
•Water District No. 3, Subdistrict 1: Ron Gaston (3), Brad Hooper (4), Travis Root, David Rust, Colt Hamilton, Robbie Floyd and Donald Duck (all 1).
•Water District No. 3, Subdistrict 4: Tom Tyger, Travis Root, Derreck Wilson and Bugs Bunny (all 1).
•Water District No. 3, Subdistrict 5: Travis Root, Karen Cantrell, Derreck Wilson, Robbie Floyd and Petunia Pig (all 1)
•Cass Township, board member: Keith Hamilton (1), Jamie Hawkins (1), Jerry Gayer (1), Erin Abney (1), Austin Pursifull (3), Rachael Pursifull (1), Chuck Manier (2) and Wayne McKinney (2).
•Cass Township, treasurer: Heather Ray Decker (1), Amanda Hamilton (1), Cody Ice (1), Bonnie McKinney (3) and Deb Williams (1).
•Cass Township, clerk: Lute Hutsell (1), Sandra Manier (2), Steve Cowin (1) and Madalina Miller (1).
•Cass Township, board member: Dale Crews, Chip Williams, David Silveus and Steve Lezak (1 each)
•Clinton Township, board member: Vince Davis, (2) Keith Tate (1), John Smith (1), Frank Walkowe, (2), John Sterner (2), Morgan French (1), Lonnie Woody (1), Clyde Maners III (15), John Turner (15), Buford Manners (2), Mike Causey, Douglas Alquir, Mary Forbes, Jack Spratt, King Tut, Tommy Falls, Shawn Smith, Allen Merideth, Burnell Williams and Tim Stogsdill, (all 1).
•Clinton Township, clerk: Sarah Honeycutt (1), Bob Jones (1) Marlene Maners (3), Mary Forbes (13), Judge Judy (1), Shawn Smith (1) Bridgett Williams (1) and Michelle Sigman, (1).
•Pierce Township, clerk: Scott Woolsey (2), Linda Bradford (15), David Bradford (8), Jeff Malam (1), Derick Buckner (2) and David Bradford (3).
•Roubidoux Township, clerk: Ashley Myers (8), Joanne Daniels (1), Brenda Sue Crews (1), Teresa Ryan (1), Bruce Earp (1), Sue Crewese (1), Sue Crews (4), Kevin Jonson (1), Sue Crews (Brenda) (1), Brenda S. Crews (1), Sandy Kohman (2), Kathy Davis (2) and Brenda Crews (1).
Roubidoux Township, treasurer: Timothy Davis (2), Joanne Daniels (1), Trula Steinback (1), Sandy Roman (9), Misty Long (1), Ganpa Rowman (1), Ashley Myers (2) and Brenda Crews (1).
•Sargent Township, board member: Rodney Randall (1), Lonny Miller (1), Vicky Miller (1), Joseph Davis (4) and Joe Dixon (1).
•Sargent Township, clerk: Melissa Randall (1) and Rachael Minton (3).
•Sargent Township, treasurer: Vicki Miller (2), Vickie Miller (1), Vicky Miller (1) and Jeremy Menton (4).
